Alyssa Haselhorst

Eric and Callie (Nelson) Haselhorst, Elgin, a daughter, Alyssa Jo, born March 2, 2021, 9:24 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Bryce, 2. Grandparents are Craig and Carla Nelson of Newman Grove and Gary and Lucille Haselhorst of Randolph. Great-grandparent is Delores Haselhorst of Randolph.

Jarod and Shelby Dendinger, Norfolk, a son, Jackson Maurice, born April 5, 2021, 6:04 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Sibling is Elliot, 3. Grandparents are Dave and Lu Engelhaupt and Joel and Denise Dendinger, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparent is Nadene Ketter of Wynot.

Greg and Barbara (Pojar) Burns, Tilden, a daughter, Emry Grace, born April 15, 2021, 12:20 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 oucnes. Siblings are Oliver, 4, and Ryker, 2. Grandparents are Mike and Joni Burns of Wausa and Marilyn Pojar of Madison.

Brady and Taylor (Primrose) Bretschneider, Pierce, a daughter, Henley Rose, born March 25, 2021, 9:54 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Gale and Paula Bretschneider of Pierce and Dale and Donna Primrose of Norfolk. Great-grandparent is Nancy Dolesh. 

