Travis Schaefer and Charley Eicher, Norfolk, a son, Alexander James, born Sept. 15, 2022, 9:35 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Sibling is Addison Schaefer, 8. Grandparents are Dave and Lori Hilliges of Norfolk and Charles Eicher and Lona Wing of Phoenix, Ariz.
Christian and Cassandra (Prothman) Ohl, Norfolk, a son, William James, born Sept. 19, 2022, 6:23 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Maynard and Joy Ohl of Norfolk and Tony and Bev Prothman of Platte County.
Noah and Michaela (Heimes) Pfeifer, Norfolk, a son, Peter Daniel, born Sept. 15, 2022, 5:34 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Sibling is Arthur, 1. Grandparents are Terry and Sandy Heimes and Neil and Becky Pfeifer, all of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Jack and Arl…
Chad Chapek and Nicole Polt, Norfolk, a daughter, Cora Avery, born Sept. 18, 2022, 3:30 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Sibling is Capri, 2. Grandparents are Barb Polt and Terry Riege of Norfolk, Galen Polt and Bobbie Toutges of Skakopee, Minn., Deb and Warren Jensen…
Mark and Haley (Blecher) McKibbon, Norfolk, a daughter, Emma Jean, born Sept. 9, 2022, 5:30 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Tony and Carla Blecher of Clearwater and Doug and Chris McKibbon of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Rose Blecher-Koch of Crof…