Alec Barlow

Karis Barlow and Keriann Denney, Norfolk, a son, Alec Shay, born Feb. 5, 2020, 3:38 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Siblings are Aymes, 4, and Alby, 3. Grandparents are Jeff Barlow of Bloomfield and Karen Barlow of Omaha. Great-grandparent is Anita Barlow of Bloomfield. 

Andrew Warneke and Amy Suckstorf, Pierce, a daughter, Keira Ann, born Feb. 2, 2020, 10:29 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Zayla Warneke, 5, and Brayden Suckstorf, 12. Grandparents are Doug Suckstorf, Becky and Mark Croghan, all of Pierce, and Tammy War…

Troy and Sara (Bobo) Zurcher, a daughter, Charlotte Yola, born Jan. 24, 2020, 1:23 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds. Sibling is Beckett, 6. Grandparents are Christine Bobo and Kim and Kimmy Zurcher, all of North Platte. 

C.J. and Tessa (Volquardsen) Anson, Pierce, a daughter, Jade Charlotte, born Jan. 27, 2020, 5:24 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Sibling is Gabriella Rose, 1½. Grandparents are Mike and Chris Anson of Norfolk and Teresa Volquardsen of Neligh. Great-grandparent is G…

Anthony and Erin (Miller) Vogel, Stanton, a daughter, Brooklyn Grace, born Dec. 21, 2019, 1:39 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Sue Miller of Madison and Bobbie Kai and Terry Vogel of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are Darlene Freudenburg of M…

Aaron and Ellen (Steck) Keck, Plainview, a daughter, Cora Rose, born Jan. 24, 2020, 7:19 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Angie Keck of Plainview and Bill and Jana Steck of Salina, Kan. Great-grandparents are Darrell and Peggy Keck and Del…

Ryan and Alicia Gutz, Osmond, a daughter, Mackenzie Faith, born Jan. 29, 2020, 11:56 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Hailey, 5, and Liam, 1. Grandparents are Terry and Rhonda Johnson of Norfolk and Phil and Deb Gutz of Osmond. Great-grandparents are Fr…

Larry and Michelle Carley, Norfolk, twin daughter and son, Fayth and Logan, born Jan. 27, 2020, 12:57 and 1:06 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and 6 pounds, 14 ounces, respectively. Siblings are Caden, 15, Paige, 13, Emily, 11, and Caleb, 9. Grandparents are Linda G…

Brice and Jenah (Finkral) Stubben, Battle Creek, a daughter, Juliette Elise, born Jan. 25, 2020, Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Sibling is Camden, 4. Grandparents are Tim and Vicki Finkral of Battle Creek, Ryan and Ami Goetsch of Norfolk and Dave and Nancy Seid of Peoria…