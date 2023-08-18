Adelyne Slater

Matthew and Tammy Steinkraus-Slater, Kearney, a daughter, Adelyne Ann-Marie, born May 31, 2023, 8:03 a.m., Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Randy and Ann Steinkraus of Plainview and Carolyn and Terry Slater of Riverdale. Great-grandparent is Adelyne Steinkraus of Plainview. 

Kyle Reed and Shyanne McCulley, Norfolk, a son, Waylon Cooper, born Aug. 15, 2023, 12:40 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sibling is Braelynn, 5. Grandparents are Tracy and Joel McCulley of Brandon, S.D., and  Kenneth and Denise Reed of Hoskins. Great-grandparents ar…