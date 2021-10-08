Zella Schwerting

The family of Zella (Escritt) Schwerting would like to request a card showeer on Oct. 19 for her 90th birthday. Cards can reach her athe Prairie View Assisted Living, 100 S. Pine St., Room 206, Tilden, NE, 68781.

Also please join us at Prairie View at 10 a.m. on the 19th to sing Happy Birthday to her. Her family includes: Susan (Clifton) Babcock, Stephen (Vicky) Schwarting, Craig (Jane) Schwarting, Julie (Terry) Ward, Mark (Kathy) Schwarting, Thomas (Teresa) Schwarting, Nancy (Mike) Gaeta. Terry (Lillian) Schwarting. And 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Ellen Nathan

Ellen Nathan of Fremont, formerly of Madison, will be celebrating her 100th Birthday on Saturday, Oct. 23 with an open house in her honor at the Fremont Opera House, 541 North Broad Street, Fremont, Nebraska, from 3–7 p.m. Her children include Sherry Ford of Fremont, Ed Nathan and wife Dee o…

Jim Beutler

The family of Jim Beutler is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Oct. 21. His family includes jeff and Konnie Beutler and Rick and Sheila Tomjack. He has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Cards can be sent to 3206 Koenigstein Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Lon DuBois

The family of Lon DuBois would like to honor him for his birthday with a card shower on his special day. He turns 80 years on Oct. 14. Please send cards to him at 903 Tara Heights Drive, Norfolk 68701. Love from his family, his wife Myrna, daughters Letha Grey and Laurel Longe, and their hus…

