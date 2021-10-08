Zella Schwerting

The family of Zella (Escritt) Schwerting would like to request a card showeer on Oct. 19 for her 90th birthday. Cards can reach her athe Prairie View Assisted Living, 100 S. Pine St., Room 206, Tilden, NE, 68781.
Also please join us at Prairie View at 10 a.m. on the 19th to sing Happy Birthday to her. Her family includes: Susan (Clifton) Babcock, Stephen (Vicky) Schwarting, Craig (Jane) Schwarting, Julie (Terry) Ward, Mark (Kathy) Schwarting, Thomas (Teresa) Schwarting, Nancy (Mike) Gaeta. Terry (Lillian) Schwarting. And 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.