Zella Dederman

Happy birthday, Aunt Zella! Your kind heart, full of love, has been a blessing to our family. Wishing you a very happy birthday with more to come. Love you, Debbie and family.
Happy 100th birthday, Marian Henrickson! Help her celebrate by showering her with cards by Aug. 17! Thank you in advance for taking time out of your day to make her birthday special! Grandma H., we love you and want you to have a fantastic day! Love, your family.
An open house honoring Lois Koehler May of Pierce for her 90th birthday will be held at the Pierce Senior Center, 107 W. Main St., Pierce, on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 1-4 p.m. Lois was born August 18, 1932.