The family of Wilma Purdy would like to honor her with a card shower on her 95th birthday on July 24.
Cards will reach her at 401 N. 18th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES 105 TO 110 ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&
The family of LaVon Moes is having a card shower for her 85th birthday on July 21. Her family includes Jayne (Wayne) Heermann, Jeanice (Glenn) Johansen, Brian (Jolene) Moes, Kevin (Becca) Moes, Mark (Amy) Moes, Galen (Lisa) Moes, 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A card shower is requested for Liz Wattier’s 80th birthday, which is July 28. Please send cards to P.O. Box 414, Osmond, NE 68765.
The family of Beverly Voss wishes to honor her with a card shower for her 89th birthday on July 24. Her family includes daughter Brenda (Larry) Wells of Norfolk; grandchildren Kalynda (Derek) Kuhl of Randolph, Blaire (Eric) Dreessen of Elkhorn, Blake Hokamp of Randolph, Hope Voss of Omaha, P…
The family of Ruth Bichlmeier wishes to celebrate her 95th birthday on July 30 with a card shower.
Join us in celebrating Betty Low’s 95th birthday on July 19 with a card shower. Cards may be sent to her at 4620 Randolph St., Apt. 308, Lincoln, NE 68510.
The family of Richard Klug wish to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on July 14. Richard's family includes his children, Janna Klug of Norfolk, Jewel (John) Snider of Liberty, Mo., and Jason (Fayette) Klug of Norfolk; his late wife, Janice; along with seven grandchildren and…
The family of Dee Sewell wishes to celebrate her 90th birthday on July 23 with a card shower.
We are requesting a card shower for this pretty girl who is turning 95 years old on July 18, 2020!
