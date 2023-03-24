William Stonacek

The family of William “Bill” Stonacek is planning a 90th birthday party on Saturday, April 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pierce County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 622 N. Brown St., Pierce. No gifts, please. Entertainment will be The Happy Accordions Polka Band from Clarkson. Bill's birthday is April 24.

His family includes wife Sharon; children, Todd and Linda Stonacek, Troy Stonacek and the late Shari Stonacek, Shannon and Byron Wragge; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

We hope you can come celebrate with him, but if unable to make it to the party please shower him with birthday wishes at 85453 550 Ave., Pierce, NE 68767.

Rosemary Nordhues

Happy 80th birthday, Rosemary, we love you! Rosemary Nordhues will turn 80 on Saturday, April 1. Her husband, Dennis, and family are requesting a card shower and special wishes to help her celebrate.

William Stonacek

Bill Hintz

Bill Hintz

Bill Hintz of Pierce will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Sunday, March 26. If you would like to wish him a happy birthday, cards will reach him at 54495 851 Road, Pierce NE 68767.