Willard Johnson

It’s time for Willard Johnson to celebrate his 98th birthday on Tuesday, June 27. He is a WWII Veteran and was in the Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946. He trained as a radio operator and aerial gunner on B-17s, as radio operator and crew member on C-46s in Troop Carrier Command. He served as radio operator and crew member on C-54s and C-47s in Air Transport Command in China and the South Pacific area.

His family includes his wife of 76 years, Mardell; five children; 14 grandchildren; and seven grandchildren (plus one more soon). They invite you to celebrate Willard’s birthday with a card shower. Cards will reach him at 305 N. 33rd St., Unit A, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Janice Swick

Janice Swick

Friends of Janice Swick are having a surprise card shower in honor of her 80th birthday. Janice was born July 3, 1943, in Broken Bow and has lived in Norfolk for nearly 50 years.

Willard Johnson

Willard Johnson

It’s time for Willard Johnson to celebrate his 98th birthday on Tuesday, June 27. He is a WWII Veteran and was in the Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946. He trained as a radio operator and aerial gunner on B-17s, as radio operator and crew member on C-46s in Troop Carrier Command. He served as…

Rita Isom

Rita Isom

Rita (Burbach) Isom of Randolph will celebrate her 90th birthday on Wednesday, June 28. An open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. If unable to attend, please send cards to 86353 562 Ave., Randolph, NE 68771. Let your presence be y…