It’s time for Willard Johnson to celebrate his 98th birthday on Tuesday, June 27. He is a WWII Veteran and was in the Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946. He trained as a radio operator and aerial gunner on B-17s, as radio operator and crew member on C-46s in Troop Carrier Command. He served as radio operator and crew member on C-54s and C-47s in Air Transport Command in China and the South Pacific area.
His family includes his wife of 76 years, Mardell; five children; 14 grandchildren; and seven grandchildren (plus one more soon). They invite you to celebrate Willard’s birthday with a card shower. Cards will reach him at 305 N. 33rd St., Unit A, Norfolk, NE 68701.