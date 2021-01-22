Willard Ayers

The family of Willard “Bill” Ayers of Winnetoon wishes to honor him with a card shower celebrating his 90th birthday on Feb. 2. His children are Mitch (Lorie) Ayers, Lori (Chuck) Borgmann, Amy (Don) Borgmann, all of Norfolk, Jackie (deceased in 2008) and (Bob) Ebel of Winnetoon. They would love to have you mail him a card at 52588 876 Way, Winnetoon, NE 68789. Thank you!
In other news
The family of Ken Schmidt is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on Feb. 3. His family includes his wife, Marge; son Todd and wife Joyce of Norfolk, son Jeff and wife Jacki of North Port, Fla.; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family of Donald Hogendorn would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 85th birthday on Jan. 22.
Judy Parks will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family is requesting cards and letters to help her celebrate.
Jim Murphy of Norfolk will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Jan. 21. His family includes his wife, Cherie, and children and their spouses, Jeremy and Mimi Murphy of Lincoln, Mike and Brenda Murphy of Indianapolis, Ind., Shawn Hazzard of Omaha, Dennis and the late Derrith Murphy of Clive, …
The family of Judy Clyde would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 70th birthday on Jan. 19.
The family of Loretta Kratochvil is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on Jan. 21.
Gloria Doffin of Hoskins will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Jan. 17 with a card shower hosted by her husband, Richard, and their family, Rich (Cindy) Doffin, Russ (Diane) Doffin, Rod (Kayla) Doffin, Rochelle (Arlan) Sellin, Roxanne (Doug) Marks, along with 16 grandchildren and 25 great…
The family of Sharlene Arehart wishes to honor her with a card shower celebrating her 80th birthday.