The family of Wayne Blunck is requesting a card shower to honor him on his 90th birthday on Feb. 26.
Cards may be sent to him at 86539 544th Ave., Osmond, NE 68765.
Please join us at an open house in honor of Dolores Snider’s 90th birthday on Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Theresa’s Parish Hall in Clearwater. It will be hosted by her children.
The family of Joyann Nathan would like to honor her with a card shower for her 85th birthday. Birthday wishes may be sent to the Norfolk Veterans Home, 600 E. Benjamin Ave., Room F-#130, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Judy Friedrichsen would like to request a card shower for this wonderful lady. Judy’s 80th birthday is March 3.
Happy 90th birthday, Mom. The family of Carmen Dufek of Verdigre would like to shower her with birthday cards and wishes in honor of her 90th birthday March 6.
The family of Elnore Freudenburg would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Feb 27.
The family of Patrick C. Finn, a rural Carroll native, is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday.
The family of Ilene Schmidt of Norfolk would love to “shower” her with birthday wishes. Ilene will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Feb. 23, 2020! A picnic party was held in September at her home. A highlight of her day was a cruise around town with her brother in her grandson’s restored …
Happy birthday to Kenneth Timm — 88 years old and counting! Enjoy your birthday on Feb. 21.
