The family of Wardenne Volmer has requested a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Aug. 21. Her family includes her husband of 61 years, Bob; children, Deb Borer of Columbus, Lori and Bill Coldiron of Porter, Texas, and Kathy and Jim McLain of Olathe, Kan.; and daughter-in-law Amy Osborn of Lincoln. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren are special in her life and she enjoys and loves them all dearly. Her two special deceased sons, Bob Jr. and Scott Volmer, are watching over her each day from heaven.

Cards can be sent to 5317 Marigold Court, Lincoln, NE 68521.

The family of Bob Foster would like to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday on Aug. 20.

The family of Gene Borgmann is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Aug. 24.

The family of Ruth Bruggeman is requesting a card shower in honor of her 88th birthday on Aug. 27.

Carol (Pierce) Cook will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Aug. 23. She and her late husband, Ronald Cook, had 12 children: Kathy (Leo) Specht, Alice (Allen) Fritz, Charles (Marjorie) Cook, Mary (Paul) Menter, Ruth Cook, Martha Cook, Janet (Kent) Hollman, Rachel (Steve) Boyer, Nellie (Nath…

The family of Neva (Huston) Winter is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Friday, Aug. 21.

The family of Gerald Fink of Bloomfield wishes to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 20. His family includes his late wife, Shirley (Bruns) Fink; children, Daniel and Michelle Fink of Lincoln, Douglas and Susan Fink of Pilger, Monica and Michael McManigal of…

The family of Audrey Prater of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The family of Janice Johnson is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Aug. 17. Her family includes Deb Johnson of West Linn, Oregon, Mike and Pam Johnson of Osmond, Jean and Dave Lubke of Foster, Jackie and Daryl Hitz of Osmond, Richard Johnson of Norfolk, Jerry and Deb J…