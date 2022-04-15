Walter Muhs

Walter “Wally” Muhs of Stanton will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house on Saturday, April 23, from 2-4 p.m. at Divots, 4200 Norfolk Ave. Wally works at Husk Trading and is married to Joyce (Milke) Muhs. He was previously married to the late Mickey (Hartmann) Muhs. His family includes his daughter, Mindy (Muhs) Gray Walsh; his son, the late Gary Muhs; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Come and celebrate with a toast to a wonderful man and his love of family and friends. If unable to attend, cards will reach him at 1103 N. Third St., Norfolk, NE 68701.