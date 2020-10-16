Vlasta Henery

The family of Vlasta “Valli” Henery is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Oct. 25. Please help us brighten her day by sending a birthday greeting to P.O. Box 289, Creighton, NE 68729.
The family of Sondy Carstens would like to honor her 80th birthday on Oct. 23 with a card shower. Her family includes daughters Sherry (Rick) Alt, Val (Jim) Johnson of Loveland, Colo., Terry (Terry) Zetterlund Aberdeen, S.D.; son Craig (Teresa) Carstens of Meadow Grove; son Steve (Julie) Car…
The family of Jerry Schmit invites you to shower him with cards to help continue the celebration of his 80th birthday. Jerry celebrated with family earlier in the month.
The family of Dona Sunderman is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Oct. 21.
The family of Donald Maurice Olsen invite you to shower Don with cards to help celebrate his 90th birthday on Oct. 18.
Karen Shefl of Creighton will be celebrating her 70th birthday on Oct. 8. Her family invites you to shower this wonderful lady with birthday cards and memories.
The family of Jerry Sokol is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Oct. 14. His family includes wife Jan; son Kevin and wife Jo; son Scott and wife Joan; and grandchildren Brady, Jarod, Shanna, Clayton and Tessa.