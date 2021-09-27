Vivian Tuttle

Vivian Tuttle is turning 80 years old on Sept. 30. Her family is requesting a card shower to help celebrate her special day. Please send cards to P.O. Box 61, Ewing, NE 68735

Cleone Brenneman

The family of Cleone Brenneman is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Oct. 4. Her family includes Connie and Paul Bichlmeier, Dan Brenneman, Sherri Aldag, Karen Brenneman and Lois Brenneman, wife of the late Tom Brenneman; grandchildren Heidi, Andrew, Preston, Paige and…

Joan Jensen

The family of Joan Jensen would like to celebrate her 85th birthday on Oct. 6. Cards may be sent to 401 N. 18th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Delores Muller

The family of Delores Muller is requesting a card shower in honor of their mother’s 90th birthday on Oct. 6.

Richard Hilliges

The family of Richard Hilliges would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday Oct. 5. Cards and memories may be sent to him at 1514 4th St, Stanton, NE 68779.