Violet Johnson

Happy 90th birthday to Violet Johnson on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Birthday wishes can be sent to 207 N. Victory Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Ara Hague

The family of Ara Hague is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Please send your birthday wishes to the Heritage of Bel-Air, 1203 N. 13th St., Room 504, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Bob Thies

Bob Thies will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Tilden library. Come wish Bob a happy birthday and enjoy some live polka music. Please let your presence be your gift.