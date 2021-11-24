Happy 90th birthday to Violet Johnson on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Birthday wishes can be sent to 207 N. Victory Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Ara Hague is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Please send your birthday wishes to the Heritage of Bel-Air, 1203 N. 13th St., Room 504, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Bob Thies will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Tilden library. Come wish Bob a happy birthday and enjoy some live polka music. Please let your presence be your gift.