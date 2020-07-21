Viola Avery

The family of Viola (Ole) Avery wishes to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on Aug. 5.
Cards will reach her at Countryside Home, 703 N. Main St., #302, Madison, NE 68748.
In celebration of Euveda “Fay” Brown's 80th birthday on Aug. 3, her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Celebration plans had to be put on hold. She would love to hear from you during this time of self isolation and social distancing.
The family of Arnold Oltjenbruns wish to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 80th birthday on July 22, 2020! Please help us shower him with cards. Cards will reach him at P.O. Box 812, Plainview, NE 68769.
The family of Wilma Purdy would like to honor her with a card shower on her 95th birthday on July 24.
The family of LaVon Moes is having a card shower for her 85th birthday on July 21. Her family includes Jayne (Wayne) Heermann, Jeanice (Glenn) Johansen, Brian (Jolene) Moes, Kevin (Becca) Moes, Mark (Amy) Moes, Galen (Lisa) Moes, 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A card shower is requested for Liz Wattier’s 80th birthday, which is July 28. Please send cards to P.O. Box 414, Osmond, NE 68765.
The family of Beverly Voss wishes to honor her with a card shower for her 89th birthday on July 24. Her family includes daughter Brenda (Larry) Wells of Norfolk; grandchildren Kalynda (Derek) Kuhl of Randolph, Blaire (Eric) Dreessen of Elkhorn, Blake Hokamp of Randolph, Hope Voss of Omaha, P…
The family of Ruth Bichlmeier wishes to celebrate her 95th birthday on July 30 with a card shower.
Join us in celebrating Betty Low’s 95th birthday on July 19 with a card shower. Cards may be sent to her at 4620 Randolph St., Apt. 308, Lincoln, NE 68510.
