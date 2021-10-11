The family of Verona Tegeler is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on October 12th.
Her family includes her children and spouses, Kathy and Gene Humphrey of Battle Creek, Terry Tegeler and Larry Boss of Casa Grande, AZ., grandchildren Amy and Preston Boeh, Travis and Mandy Humphrey, Chad and Valissa Tegeler all of Battle Creek, great-grandchildren Brooklynn Tegeler, Gavin Tegeler, Tylar Humphrey and Sophie Humphrey.
Cards will reach her at 600 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.