The family of Vernon Love of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Aug. 31. His family includes his wife, Margaret; children Connie and Dan Geary of Norfolk, Robert and Maria Love of Akron, Iowa, Marcia and Rick Field of Madison, James and Holly Love of Grand Island, Gary and Cathy Love of Norfolk and Debra and Dan Massey of Yankton; 27 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be mailed to 902 Woodcrest, Norfolk, NE 68701. A birthday greeting drive by at the address is planned for 2 p.m. on Aug. 30.