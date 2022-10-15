Verneal Gade

Verneal Gade will celebrate his 85th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 23. Please help Verneal celebrate by sending him a card to 105 Wakefield St., Laurel, NE 68745.

Janice Aldag of Battle Creek will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Oct. 23.

A Husker-themed open house will be held for Arla Walz in honor of her 90th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1:30-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall in Battle Creek.

Please join the family of Nancy Rauss, formerly of Pilger, in a secret (ssshhhh) card shower. Her 80th birthday is Tuesday, Oct. 25, and she would love to hear from her friends and family.