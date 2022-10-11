The family of Vera Olson is requesting a card shower for her 100th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 289, Creighton, NE 68729.

Vera Olson

Monica Falter

The children of Monica Falter are requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 16. Cards may be sent to 1120 N. McIntosh Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Eleanor Hahn

Eleanor Hahn will celebrate her 85th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Please help Eleanor celebrate by sending her a card to 1120 N. First St., Norfolk, NE 68701.