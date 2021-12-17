Velma Jean Lange of Randolph will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Dec. 23, 2021. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.
Her family includes husband Delwyn; and seven children, Jolene (Chuck), John (Theresa), all of Randolph, Donnie of Wausa, Sandy (Tim) of Norfolk, Rich (Kim) of Shawnee, Kan., LuAnn (Nick) of Hartington and Susie of Norfolk.
She has 17 grandchildren, Scott (deceased), Barb, Jill, Nick, Sharon, Linda, Melissa, Cody, Toni, Jesse, Sam, Michael, Erik, Brandon, Austin, Rachelle and Jordan; and 19 great-grandchildren, Brynn, Brielle, Greyson, Jagger, Harlow, Roy, Jeri, Guy, Carly, Jackson, Kaleb, Kinsley, Milly, Camden, Carson (deceased), Hollan, Luke, Baylor and Chase.
Cards will reach Jean at 87049 556 Ave., Randolph, NE 68771.