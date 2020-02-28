The family of Velma Backer would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Thursday, March 12.
Cards will reach her at The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., #404, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Happy birthday, Mom! This beautiful lady, Lee Peterson, is turning 93 years young on March 6. Her family is requesting to shower her with cards and birthday wishes.
The family of Donna Rodekohr is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on March 8.
The family of Merle Mead is requesting a card shower in honor of his 75th birthday. His family includes his wife, Ellen; their children, Ryan and Nichole Mead of Norfolk, Jon and Andrea Mead of Dallas Center, Iowa, and Bill and Carrie Sheppard of Norfolk; along with nine grandchildren.
Please join us at an open house in honor of Dolores Snider’s 90th birthday on Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Theresa’s Parish Hall in Clearwater. It will be hosted by her children.
The family of Joyann Nathan would like to honor her with a card shower for her 85th birthday on Feb. 28. Birthday wishes may be sent to the Norfolk Veterans Home, 600 E. Benjamin Ave., Room F-#130, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Judy Friedrichsen would like to request a card shower for this wonderful lady. Judy’s 80th birthday is March 3.
Happy 90th birthday, Mom. The family of Carmen Dufek of Verdigre would like to shower her with birthday cards and wishes in honor of her 90th birthday March 6.
The family of Elnore Freudenburg would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Feb 27.
