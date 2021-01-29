The family of Twila Werner requests a card shower to celebrate her 95th birthday on Feb. 6. Her children are Kerry and Barb Werner and Judy and Eldon Taake, all of Meadow Grove. She also has six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Twila was born near Meadow Grove and married LeRoy Werner in 1945. She taught for many years in rural schools near Tilden. She and LeRoy enjoyed their retirement in Pharr, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley for almost 40 years before she moved back home to be near family.
Cards may be sent to Twila at 100 S. Pine St., Tilden, NE 68781. She would also welcome phone calls anytime at 402-841-8838.