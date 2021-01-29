Twila Werner

The family of Twila Werner requests a card shower to celebrate her 95th birthday on Feb. 6. Her children are Kerry and Barb Werner and Judy and Eldon Taake, all of Meadow Grove. She also has six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Twila was born near Meadow Grove and married LeRoy Werner in 1945. She taught for many years in rural schools near Tilden. She and LeRoy enjoyed their retirement in Pharr, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley for almost 40 years before she moved back home to be near family.

Cards may be sent to Twila at 100 S. Pine St., Tilden, NE 68781. She would also welcome phone calls anytime at 402-841-8838.

Tags

In other news

Twila Werner

Twila Werner

The family of Twila Werner requests a card shower to celebrate her 95th birthday on Feb. 6. Her children are Kerry and Barb Werner and Judy and Eldon Taake, all of Meadow Grove. She also has six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Janice Bykerk

Janice Bykerk

The family of Janice Bykerk would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Feb. 7.

Evelyn Shannon

Evelyn Shannon

The family of Evelyn Shannon would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 103rd birthday. Her family includes son John Shannon (fianceé Gina), daughter Lavonne (Nivan) Hornik, seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.

Marlin Kratochvil

Marlin Kratochvil

The family of Marlin Kratochvil is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on Feb. 14.

Anne Blank

Anne Blank

Anne Blank will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Feb. 13. Her children, Werner (Scarlet) Blank, Warren (Jean) Blank and Lisa (Doug) Wolken are hosting a card shower in her honor.

Willard Ayers

Willard Ayers

The family of Willard “Bill” Ayers of Winnetoon wishes to honor him with a card shower celebrating his 90th birthday on Feb. 2. His children are Mitch (Lorie) Ayers, Lori (Chuck) Borgmann, Amy (Don) Borgmann, all of Norfolk, Jackie (deceased in 2008) and (Bob) Ebel of Winnetoon. They would l…

Ken Schmidt

Ken Schmidt

The family of Ken Schmidt is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on Feb. 3. His family includes his wife, Marge; son Todd and wife Joyce of Norfolk, son Jeff and wife Jacki of North Port, Fla.; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Donald Hogendorn

Donald Hogendorn

The family of Donald Hogendorn would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 85th birthday on Jan. 22.

Judy Parks

Judy Parks

Judy Parks will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family is requesting cards and letters to help her celebrate.