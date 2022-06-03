Tom Oppliger will be celebrating his 90th birthday on June 19. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor.
Cards will reach him at 1953 S. Sandcrest Way, Nampa, ID 83686.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Happy 95th birthday, Vlasta Zrust! Please join the celebration by sending a card to Vlasta at 82511 572nd Ave.,Clarkson, NE 68629.
Family of Evelyn (Wesemann) Mattson wish to celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower. Cards will reach Evelyn at the Plainview Manor, 101 W. Harper Ave., Plainview, NE 68769.
The family of Phyllis Titman is requesting a card shower in celebration of her milestone 100th on June 14.
The family of Melva Ermels would like to request a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on June 11. Her family includes her husband, Richard Ermels; and her children, Deb (Greg) Tharnish of Elgin, Pam (Bryan) Lovejoy of Norfolk and Rick (Elsa) Ermels of Highland, Calif. They are also bl…
Tom Oppliger will be celebrating his 90th birthday on June 19. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor.