Theresa Herchenbach

Theresa Herchenbach will be celebrating her 75th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Cards will reach her at 55471 835 Road, Lot 12, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Joyce Saegebarth

The family of Joyce Saegebarth has requested a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Mabel Siegert

Mabel Siegert of Norfolk will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

Trudi Boeshart

Help us celebrate Trudi Boeshart's 80th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 22, with a card shower.