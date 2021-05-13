Terry O’Gorman will celebrate his 80th birthday on May 30, 2021. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Send a greeting, a good memory or card to 234 Levee Trail, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049. We love you, Dad and Papa!

Marie Kimball’s family is requesting a card shower to honor her 90th birthday in May. Marie and her late husband, Wayne, were blessed with four children: Bruce Kimball of Norfolk, Karen (Bert) Eisenbraun of Norfolk, Susan Kimball of Omaha and Terry (Heather) Kimball of St. Louis, Mo. Marie h…

The family of Clair Stoakes is requesting a card shower in honor of his 101st birthday on May 15, 2021.

The family of Cheryl Delp would like to honor her with a card shower for her 71st birthday on May 12.

The family of Kathy Moser would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on May 14. Her family includes sons Joe (Suzan) Moser of Lincoln and Rob (Linda) Moser of Round Rock, Texas; son-in-law Kevin Salvatori of Lincoln; and seven grandchildren. Her husband, Paul, and daugh…

Please join the family of Jerri Koinzan for an 90th birthday open house on Sunday, May 2, from 2-4 p.m. at The Flats, 705 W. Eighth St., Neligh. Cake and refreshments will be served.

Alice Ryan will be celebrating her 90th birthday on May 4. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

Marvin Freudenburg’s family is requesting a card shower to honor his 75th birthday on April 22. Marvin’s family includes his spouse, Sandy Freudenburg; sons Nicholas Freudenburg of Norfolk and Aaron Freudenburg of Lynnwood, Wash.; and granddaughter Ava Freudenburg of Lynnwood.

The family of Roger Love would like to honor his 80th birthday on April 29 with a card shower. He celebrates with his son, Bret (Brenda), daughter Heidi (Steve), along with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.