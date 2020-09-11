The family of Teresa Schaecher would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on Sept. 22.
Cards will reach her at P.O. Box 311, Madison, NE 68748-0311.
Thank you, from Teresa’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Melva Kube turns 80 on Sunday, Sept. 20! To celebrate, her family asks family and friends to shower her with birthday cards and phone calls. Her family includes son Bruce of Oxnard, Calif., and daughters Kay Shutt of Yankton and Sue Bartlett from Olathe, Kan. She has three grandchildren.
The family of Stacia Steensnes invites you to help us celebrate her 100th birthday through a car parade on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
The family of Darlene Bretschneider is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sept. 17. Her family consists of Carol and Keith Rasmussen of Norfolk, Gary and Sue Bretschneider of Norfolk, Cheryl and Jeff Kline of Newcastle, Wyo., and Dave and Eileen Bretschneider of Bemidj…
The family of Jean Retzlaff is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Sept. 13. Her family consists of her late husband, Robert Retzlaff Jr.; children Kay Retzlaff (Tom McCord) of Winterport, Maine, Curt (Julie) Retzlaff of Lakeland, Fla., Russel (Brenda) Retzlaff of Pierc…
The family of Adam Staib is requesting a card shower in honor of his 81st birthday, which is Sept. 11.
The family of Audrey Grevson wishes to celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, Sept. 11, with a card shower.
This lovely lady, Maxine Gutz, is turning 90 years old on Sept. 21. Her family invites you to shower her with birthday cards and memories. Her husband of 66 years is Arnold "Bud" Gutz. They have four daughters, Linda Hansen, Barb Maxey of Norfolk, Deb (Jerry) Pohlmann of Lincoln and Brenda (…
