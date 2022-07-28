Shirley Woslager

Shirley Woslager will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Aug. 12. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

Cards can be sent to 85687 566th Ave., Carroll, NE 68723.

Bert Perina

Bert Perina

An open house celebrating former Clarkson resident Bert Perina's 100th birthday will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, at The Barn in Clarkson from 4-6 p.m. Your presence is all that is requested. His birthday was June 25. He would love seeing everyone again!

Joe Weis

Joe Weis

Joe Weis of Norfolk will celebrate his 85th birthday on Aug. 11. His family includes his daughters, Laura (Mark) Krueger of Hoskins, Sara (Mark) Deuel of Norfolk and Mary (Scott) Roberts of Dunlap, Iowa, and son Larry (Joni) of Winside.

Frank Tucker

Frank Tucker

Frank Tucker turns 90 years young on Aug. 7. He has been a stellar role model and a pillar of the community for over 40 years. Many of you may know him through First Baptist Church, ringing bells for the Salvation Army, La Vitsef/Lions Club Parade, the Lions Club or the National Weather Serv…

Don Zoubek

Don Zoubek

Guess who’s turning 90? Don Zoubek! This amazing, much-loved father and grandfather will turn 90 on Aug. 6. Don’s first experience working in Norfolk was at this very newspaper! From there he took a job with Standard Oil in 1970, which eventually led to Don and his wife, Isabelle, buying thi…

Barb Adams

Barb Adams

Barb Adams will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Aug. 13. A card shower has been requested in her honor.

Don Lau

Don Lau

Don Lau’s family is hosting an open house for his 85th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 2-4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Bonnie Flynn

Bonnie Flynn

The family of Bonnie Flynn is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday. She was born Aug. 3, 1942.

Sandra Buckendahl

Sandra Buckendahl

The family of Sandra Buckendahl is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Aug. 10. Her family consists of her late husband, Wiliam, and children Chad (Joanna) of Newtown, Pa., and Brice (Julie) of Pierce and their families. Cards will reach Sandra at 512 S. Brown St., Pier…