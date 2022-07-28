Shirley Woslager will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Aug. 12. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.
Cards can be sent to 85687 566th Ave., Carroll, NE 68723.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An open house celebrating former Clarkson resident Bert Perina's 100th birthday will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, at The Barn in Clarkson from 4-6 p.m. Your presence is all that is requested. His birthday was June 25. He would love seeing everyone again!
Shirley Woslager will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Aug. 12. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.
Joe Weis of Norfolk will celebrate his 85th birthday on Aug. 11. His family includes his daughters, Laura (Mark) Krueger of Hoskins, Sara (Mark) Deuel of Norfolk and Mary (Scott) Roberts of Dunlap, Iowa, and son Larry (Joni) of Winside.
Frank Tucker turns 90 years young on Aug. 7. He has been a stellar role model and a pillar of the community for over 40 years. Many of you may know him through First Baptist Church, ringing bells for the Salvation Army, La Vitsef/Lions Club Parade, the Lions Club or the National Weather Serv…
Guess who’s turning 90? Don Zoubek! This amazing, much-loved father and grandfather will turn 90 on Aug. 6. Don’s first experience working in Norfolk was at this very newspaper! From there he took a job with Standard Oil in 1970, which eventually led to Don and his wife, Isabelle, buying thi…
Barb Adams will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Aug. 13. A card shower has been requested in her honor.
Don Lau’s family is hosting an open house for his 85th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 2-4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
The family of Bonnie Flynn is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday. She was born Aug. 3, 1942.
The family of Sandra Buckendahl is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Aug. 10. Her family consists of her late husband, Wiliam, and children Chad (Joanna) of Newtown, Pa., and Brice (Julie) of Pierce and their families. Cards will reach Sandra at 512 S. Brown St., Pier…