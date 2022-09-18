Shirley Mann

The family of Shirley Mann is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Monday, Sept. 26.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 14, Hoskins, NE 68740.

Tags

In other news

Willard Kleensang

Willard Kleensang

Willard Kleensang will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sept. 25. A card shower has been requested in his honor.

Shirley Mann

Shirley Mann

The family of Shirley Mann is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Monday, Sept. 26.

Lillian Kimble

Lillian Kimble

An open house to celebrate the 100th birthday of Lillian Kimble will be held at the Colonial Manor of Randolph on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend and help her celebrate.