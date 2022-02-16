Shirley Kiichler

Shirley M. Kiichler will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Feb. 19, 2022, with her family. The family would like to have a card shower for Shirley, wishing her a happy birthday.

Shirley's family includes her spouse, Gene Hixon; children Steven C. and Diane Kiichler of Omaha, and Danial and Cheryl Kiichler and Cindy and Rod Hansen, all of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces and their families; daughters- and sons-in-law Pat and Gary Philbrick of Scribner, Rick Hixon, Angie Hixon and Becky Bailey of Iowa, Brad Shramm of South Dakota; and many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

Cards will reach Shirley at The Homestead Assisted Living, 3614 Koenigstein Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

DeEtte Jenkins

DeEtte Jenkins will turn 90 years old on Feb. 28. Her children, Allen, Georgia and Dave, invite you to help her celebrate with a card shower.