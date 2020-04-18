The family of Shirley Groninger is requesting a card shower for her 85th birthday on May 1. Cards can be sent to her at 1013 Queen City Blvd., #B, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Shirley’s family includes her six daughters, Debbie (Gary) Brenner of Merriam, Kan., Julie (Dan) Davis and Tina (Rod) Hampton, all of Omaha, Roberta Groninger, Lisa (Doug) Parks and Maria (Ed) O’Hare, all of Norfolk; along with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Have a wonderful day celebrating, Mom and Grandma! We love you!