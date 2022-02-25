Sheila Kmoch is celebrating her 80th birthday on March 1. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.
Cards can be mailed to 82375 563rd Ave., Leigh, NE 68643.
The children of Lenore “Lee” Peterson request a card shower in the honor of her 95th birthday on March 6. Lee and the late Clinton “Pete” Peterson resided on a farm south of Pierce for several years before retiring and moving into Norfolk, where she now resides at The Meadows.
The family of Julia Zimmerer of Pierce has requested a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on March 10.
The family of Corinne Swogger of Norfolk is celebrating her 90th birthday on March 2, 2022.
Ron Barritt will be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 4. His girls, Pam, Patty and Connie, would like to honor him with a card shower, along with this better half, Virginia, who celebrated her 85th birthday on Dec. 31.
Harriett Nahrstedt will be celebrating her 95th birthday on March 7. Her family, Sheri and Tom Anderson of Morristown, N.J., and Mike and LaRene Nahrstedt of Madison are requesting a card shower to honor her on her special day. Harriett has two grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, five gr…