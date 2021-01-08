Sharlene Arehart

The family of Sharlene Arehart wishes to honor her with a card shower celebrating her 80th birthday.

Sharlene was born in O’Neill to Leo and Mary (Schneider) Strong on Jan. 13, 1941. She graduated from Neligh High School in 1958.

Sharlene worked in the kitchen at Neligh-Oakdale School and later as a dietary aide at AMH in Neligh.

Her family includes sons Steve (Diann) Arehart, Larry Arehart and Randy (Melony) Arehart and daughter Susy Arehart, all of Neligh.

Sharlene has seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one expected in February.

Cards can reach her at 1107 R St., Neligh, NE 68756.

Tags

In other news

Loretta Kratochvil

Loretta Kratochvil

The family of Loretta Kratochvil is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on Jan. 21.

Gloria Doffin

Gloria Doffin

Gloria Doffin of Hoskins will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Jan. 17 with a card shower hosted by her husband, Richard, and their family, Rich (Cindy) Doffin, Russ (Diane) Doffin, Rod (Kayla) Doffin, Rochelle (Arlan) Sellin, Roxanne (Doug) Marks, along with 16 grandchildren and 25 great…

Sharlene Arehart

Sharlene Arehart

The family of Sharlene Arehart wishes to honor her with a card shower celebrating her 80th birthday.

Ron Unger

Ron Unger

Ron Unger is celebrating his 80th birthday on Jan. 9. His family is hosting a card shower in his honor. His family includes his wife of 56 years, Kay; son Greg (Deana); and daughters Shelly (Curtis) Abendroth, Kristi (Dale) Speckmann and Stacy (Matt) Millikan. He has been blessed with 10 gra…

Doris Eymann

Doris Eymann

The family of Doris Eymann of Tilden wishes to honor her with a card shower celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 7.

Darrel Marshall

Happy 80th birthday to Darrel Marshall of Norfolk on Dec. 29. Instead of a party, his kids request that you send a card to wish him a happy birthday. We are telling Dad that you only turn 80 once.

Dale Finkral

Dale Finkral

Dale Finkral of Battle Creek will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Jan. 4. His children, Shane (Patsy) Finkral, Troy (Deb) Finkral and Ronda Seyl, are hosting a card shower in his honor.

+2
Donna Johnson, Dale Reinke

Donna Johnson, Dale Reinke

The families of Dale Reinke and Donna Johnson are requesting card showers for the twins, who will be 80 years old on Jan. 6.

Barbara Brahmer

Barbara Brahmer

The family of Barbara (Glaubius) Brahmer of Wisner invites family and friends to help her celebrate her 80th birthday on Jan. 4 with a card shower. Her family includes children Cathy (Jerry) Erb and Dwight (Kris) Brahmer, all of Wisner. She also has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.