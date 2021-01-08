The family of Sharlene Arehart wishes to honor her with a card shower celebrating her 80th birthday.
Sharlene was born in O’Neill to Leo and Mary (Schneider) Strong on Jan. 13, 1941. She graduated from Neligh High School in 1958.
Sharlene worked in the kitchen at Neligh-Oakdale School and later as a dietary aide at AMH in Neligh.
Her family includes sons Steve (Diann) Arehart, Larry Arehart and Randy (Melony) Arehart and daughter Susy Arehart, all of Neligh.
Sharlene has seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one expected in February.
Cards can reach her at 1107 R St., Neligh, NE 68756.