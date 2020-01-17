Sandy Authier

The family of Sandy Authier is honoring her on her 75th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. at Eldorado Hills on Saturday, Jan. 25. If you are unable to attend the open house, cards will reach her at 405 Ridgeway, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Evelyn Indra

Happy, happy 80th! The family of Evelyn Indra would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Monday, Jan. 27. Cards may be sent to The Meadows, 300 S. 18th St., Room 117, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Jeanette Brummond

The family of Jeanette Wolverton Brummond would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Marcia Schneider

The family of Marcia Schneider would like to request a card shower for her 80th birthday on Jan. 16. Cards may be sent to her at P.O. Box 323, Bloomfield, NE 68718.

Dean Mackeprang

The children of Dean Mackeprang of Bloomfield are requesting a card shower in honor of Dean’s 80th birthday on Jan. 18. Dean and his wife, Doris, are the parents of Kevin, Wayne (Kristel), Curt (Christy) and Anthony (Kristy), all of Bloomfield, and Kathy (James) of Sioux Falls, S.D. Together…

Lavonne Kohl

The family of Lavonne Kohl would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Jan. 20.

Arllys Hansen

Arllys Hansen will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Peter’s social hall in Stanton.

Carol Palmer

The family of Carol Palmer is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on Jan. 20.

Alvin Arens

You're invited to celebrate Alvin Arens' 90th birthday! The family will be hosting an open house on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Spirit Center, 2612 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.