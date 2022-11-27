Sandra Hall

Sandra “Sandy” Hall will celebrate her 80th birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

Cards will reach her at 500 Shannon Drive, Norfolk NE 68701.

An open house will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. at the Hoskins Community Building to celebrate Myron Deck's 90th birthday. Myron grew up on a farm by Hoskins and married Luetta Hartmann on March 25, 1951. They raised three boys, Doug (Beth) Deck, Scott (Nancy) Deck and Skip Deck…