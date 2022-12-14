Ruth Kuester

Ruth (Roker) Kuester of rural Stanton will celebrate her 80th birthday on Friday, Dec. 16. Her family includes her husband of 65 years, Don; children Cam (Mark) VanDeWalle of Cedar Rapids, Tiffany (Patrick) Donaldson of Norfolk, Nick (Alicia) Kuester of Norfolk, Darren (Sara) Kuester of Stanton, Mike (Amber) Kuester of Winside and Nicole (Rich) Czarnek of Lincoln; along with 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Ruth takes great pride in her garden and spends countless hours lovingly tending to it. The garden is truly her happy place.

Wish Ruth well if you happen to run into her, or send a card her way at 56890 830th Road, Stanton, NE 68779.

Tags

In other news

Beverly Lauver

Beverly Lauver

Beverly Lauver will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Monday, Dec. 26. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

Ruth Kuester

Ruth Kuester

Ruth (Roker) Kuester of rural Stanton will celebrate her 80th birthday on Friday, Dec. 16. Her family includes her husband of 65 years, Don; children Cam (Mark) VanDeWalle of Cedar Rapids, Tiffany (Patrick) Donaldson of Norfolk, Nick (Alicia) Kuester of Norfolk, Darren (Sara) Kuester of Stan…