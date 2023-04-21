Ruth Alberts

The family of Ruth Alberts would love to shower her with cards in honor of her 80th birthday. She celebrated this achievement on Friday, April 21.

Cards may be sent to 213 N. 34th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tom Donahue

Tom Donahue

Wishing a very heartfelt happy 80th birthday on Monday, May 1, to Tom Donahue. Tom was a graduate of Holy Family High in Denver and continued his education at Colorado State. He raised his daughter, Renée, and son, Kyle, in Norfolk while being a business man in the autoparts industry and was…

LaVerne Herbolsheimer

LaVerne Herbolsheimer

The family of LaVerne (Nathan) Herbolsheimer is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Thursday, May 4. Cards may be sent to P.0. Box 295, Tilden, NE 68781.