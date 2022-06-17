The family of Russell Prince is requesting a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday on June 25. His family includes his wife of almost 66 years, Lorraine, and children Lori (Paul) Dean of Wayne, Roger (Bev) of Norfolk, Ron (Kathy) of Winside, Ryan of Winside, Lana (Brad) Polt of Pierce and Randy (Cheri) of Elkhorn. He also has 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. He has always been a Western loving guy and recently his grandson, Kelby, got him back on a horse. He thoroughly enjoyed the ride and getting "back in the saddle" again.
Thank you dad/father-in-law/grandpa/great-grandpa for your witty sense of humor! We love you!
Please send cards to P.O. Box 245, Winside, NE 68790.