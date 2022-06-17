Russell Prince

The family of Russell Prince is requesting a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday on June 25. His family includes his wife of almost 66 years, Lorraine, and children Lori (Paul) Dean of Wayne, Roger (Bev) of Norfolk, Ron (Kathy) of Winside, Ryan of Winside, Lana (Brad) Polt of Pierce and Randy (Cheri) of Elkhorn. He also has 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. He has always been a Western loving guy and recently his grandson, Kelby, got him back on a horse. He thoroughly enjoyed the ride and getting "back in the saddle" again.

Thank you dad/father-in-law/grandpa/great-grandpa for your witty sense of humor! We love you!

Please send cards to P.O. Box 245, Winside, NE 68790.

In other news

Carol Severa

Carol Severa

This lady is turning 80 on June 30! In celebration of Carol Severa's 80th birthday, her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 727 S. 18th Circle, #10, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Russell Prince

Russell Prince

The family of Russell Prince is requesting a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday on June 25. His family includes his wife of almost 66 years, Lorraine, and children Lori (Paul) Dean of Wayne, Roger (Bev) of Norfolk, Ron (Kathy) of Winside, Ryan of Winside, Lana (Brad) Polt of Pierce an…

Kathryn Brooks

Kathryn Brooks

The family of Kathryn Brooks is requesting a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday on July 1.

Janice Prauner

Janice Prauner

Janice Prauner of Battle Creek will be celebrating her 80th birthday on June 24. Her family includes her husband, Larry; son and daughter-in-law Craig and Jane Siepelmeier-Prauner of Papillion; daughter Carrie and son-in-law Martin Volquardsen of Lincoln; and four grandchildren, Mark and Bro…

Bert Perina

Bert Perina

Bert Perina, formerly of Clarkson, is turning 100 years young. His family is requesting a card shower honoring him on his birthday on June 25. Bert has two sons, Martin and his wife, Linda of Windsor, Conn., and Dean of Birmingham, Ala. He has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Marietta Schmit

Marietta Schmit

The family of Marietta (Wittler) Schmit would like to request a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on June 26.