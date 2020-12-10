Roy Zautke will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Dec. 14. His family invites you to honor him with a card shower.

Please mail birthday wishes and memories to Roy at 1203 Bel Ridge Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

The family of Elnora Remich is requesting a card shower in honor of her 98th birthday on Dec. 14.

The family of Myrna Amen of Norfolk invites you to celebrate her 80th birthday on Dec. 9 with a card shower.

The children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Vivienne LeMasters are requesting a card shower to help her celebrate her 90th birthday on Dec. 18.

The family of Robert Hader would like to celebrate his 80th birthday on Dec. 14, 2020 with a card shower .

Patricia “Pat” Adelman will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Dec. 13, 2020. Her daughters, Diana, Denise and Donna, and sons Doug and Don Jr. (deceased) have given her eight wonderful grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family of Dorla Schroeder would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on Dec. 6.

Friends would like to announce that there will be a card shower to celebrate Lottie J. Klein’s 98th birthday on Nov. 29.

The family of Belva Patras of Norfolk is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on Nov. 30, 2020. Her family includes her husband, Lonnie; their sons, Michael Patras and Richard Luczak of Grapevine, Texas, daughter Michelle Thomsen of Omaha; and grandchildren Morgan Thomsen and Ashto…