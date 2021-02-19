The family of Rose Vawser requests a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on March 2.
Cards can be sent to her at 87973 536 Ave., Bloomfield, NE 68718.
The family of Larry Bartscher would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on Feb. 27. His family includes his wife, Kathy; daughters Dawn (Aaron) Musson and Kelli (Greg) Wacker; and grandchildren Reese and Piper Lowe and Cale and Hailey Wacker.
The family of Mildred Korth would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on March 3. Her family includes Deb Wiechman, Audrey (Kelly) Miller, Kathy (Jim) Cunningham, Lori (Kevin) Svoboda and Kristi (Larry) Childress. She has also been blessed with 12 grandch…
The family of Jeanne Prauner would like to celebrate her birthday with a card shower. Jeanne turns 90 on March 2. Her family includes Brad (Patty) Prauner, Tim (Pam) Prauner and Jan (Brian) Hinze, along with nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family of Judene (Hausmann) Mewis would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 75th birthday on March 6.
Mardell Johnson’s 95th birthday is Feb. 25. She will be observing the day with her husband, Willard. They have five children, Steve, Stan (Gene), Lyle, Rich and Barb (Jeff); 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Her family is suggesting a card shower to celebrate her day.
The family of Viola Kaser would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 95th birthday on Feb. 18. Her family includes her husband, Walter; children Marlin Kaser and Denise and Duane Schwarz; along with three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Please help Eva Glass celebrate her 95th birthday on Feb. 13. Cards may be sent to Heritage at Fountain Point, Memory Support, 3725 Madison Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Edith Grant will be joining a select group of people on Feb. 16 when she celebrates her 100th birthday. Through the decades Edith has mentioned how she wished she could have had a summer birthday. Consequently, COVID will be granting her wish for a “summer birthday,” we will be celebrating t…