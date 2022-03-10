Rose Delp will celebrate her 92nd birthday on March 18. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.
Cards can be sent to 605 E. Park, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Patricia (Wendt) Asche, aka Pat or Patty, will be celebrating her 70th birthday on March 25. Her daughters, Tracy Reichmuth and Tami Kusleika, are requesting a card shower to honor her on her special day.
The family of Joanne and Joe Zautke are hosting a 50th birthday celebration starting at 7p.m. on Saturday, March 12, at The O Lounge Bar. Please join them for the fun.
