Ron Neisius

The family of Ron Neisius of Pilger would like to request a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday on Tuesday, March 7.

His family includes son Karry Neisius of Pilger; daughter Kim and Dean Thies of Pilger and their children, Kristopher and Tara Thies of Hoskins (children Kaylin, Kason and Kynlee), Travis and Sarah Thies of Pilger (children Gavin, Tycin, Knoxyn and Charlee); son Jay and Syndi Neisius of Omaha and their children, Andrew and Cali of Omaha, Elizabeth and Dr. Tommy Stromberg of Omaha (children Eva, Claire and James), Brianna and Jacob Mizener of Bellevue (child Carson) and Kate and Trever of Omaha (children Baily and Lane) of Omaha.

Cards will reach Ron at 505 W. St., Pilger, NE 68768.

In other news

Betty Walmsley

Betty Walmsley

Betty Walmsley is turning 90 on Sunday, March 12. If you asked her for one word that describes her life, she would say “blessed.” God has blessed her with her husband of 72 years, Don; five daughters; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and her first great-great-grandchild (just don’t …

Ron Neisius

Ron Neisius

The family of Ron Neisius of Pilger would like to request a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday on Tuesday, March 7.

Larry Young

Larry Young

Larry “Porky” Young will be 80 years young on March 19. His family, Sam and Karen Kohler, Robert and Vickie Jenkins, John and Margret Jenkins, along with their families, will be hosting an open house at the Norfolk VFW from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Your presence is the only gift requested.