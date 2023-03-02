The family of Ron Neisius of Pilger would like to request a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday on Tuesday, March 7.
His family includes son Karry Neisius of Pilger; daughter Kim and Dean Thies of Pilger and their children, Kristopher and Tara Thies of Hoskins (children Kaylin, Kason and Kynlee), Travis and Sarah Thies of Pilger (children Gavin, Tycin, Knoxyn and Charlee); son Jay and Syndi Neisius of Omaha and their children, Andrew and Cali of Omaha, Elizabeth and Dr. Tommy Stromberg of Omaha (children Eva, Claire and James), Brianna and Jacob Mizener of Bellevue (child Carson) and Kate and Trever of Omaha (children Baily and Lane) of Omaha.
Cards will reach Ron at 505 W. St., Pilger, NE 68768.