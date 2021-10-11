Rolland Fister will celebrate his 84th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 6. His family is requesting cards to be sent to 1701 Riverside Blvd., Apt. 36.
The family of Lon DuBois would like to honor him for his birthday with a card shower on his special day. He turns 80 years on Oct. 14. Please send cards to him at 903 Tara Heights Drive, Norfolk 68701. Love from his family, his wife Myrna, daughters Letha Grey and Laurel Longe, and their hus…
Ellen Nathan of Fremont, formerly of Madison, will be celebrating her 100th Birthday on Saturday, Oct. 23 with an open house in her honor at the Fremont Opera House, 541 North Broad Street, Fremont, Nebraska, from 3–7 p.m. Her children include Sherry Ford of Fremont, Ed Nathan and wife Dee o…
The family of Verona Tegeler is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on October 12th.
Wilma Dopson is so blessed to be celebrating her 95th birthday Oct. 19. She has been active in various organizations and has held an office in all of them. In the summer on Monday mornings you can find her at Elkhorn Acres golfing with the Golden Girls. To help this special lady celebrate he…
The family of Zella (Escritt) Schwarting would like to request a card shower on Oct. 19 for her 90th birthday. Cards can reach her at the Prairie View Assisted Living, 100 S. Pine St., Room 206, Tilden, NE, 68781.