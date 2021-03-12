Robert Prusa

The family of Robert Prusa would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on March 23.

Cards and well wishes will reach him at 210 Harris Drive #3, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Robert Prusa

Robert Prusa

The family of Robert Prusa would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on March 23.

Florence Lavender

Florence Lavender

The family of Florence (Peschel) Lavender is requesting a card shower in honor of her 81st birthday on March 19.

Pat Smith

Pat Smith

Pat Smith will be celebrating her 70th birthday on March 22. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor. Her family includes her children, Craig Sisson and Pamela Jenkins, along with eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Margaret Svoboda

Margaret Svoboda

Celebrating Margaret Svoboda and 80 years that we have been blessed beyond words to have you as our mom, grandma and wonderful wife to our dad. Your a terrific role model and the glue that holds us all together! Have a wonderful birthday on March 27. Lots of love, Bill and Sue (Emily, Joe, R…

Bob Erwin

Bob Erwin

The family of Bob Erwin would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on March 19. His family includes his children, Terry Hall, Jeff (Cathy) Erwin, John (Robin) Erwin, all of Norfolk, Steven (Penny) Erwin of Mesa, Ariz., and Stacie (John) Schutte of Laurel. …

+2
Gerald Dahlkoetter

Gerald Dahlkoetter

The family of Gerald “Jerry” Dahlkoetter would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on March 19. His family includes his wife, Linda; daughter Roxann and George Fox; and four grandchildren, Britney, Jarad, Jeremiah and Lyndsay.

Rozella Delp

Rozella Delp

Rozella “Rose” Delp of Norfolk will celebrate her 91st birthday on March 18. A card shower in her honor is requested. Her children and their spouses are Gary (Cheryl) Delp of Norfolk, Sharon (Don) Green of Lincoln and Ken (Lisa) of Niobrara. She has 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren a…

Del Cross

Del Cross will be turning 90 years young on March 20. Happy birthday, Dad!

Clayton Curtis

Clayton Curtis

Clayton “Kay” Curtis will be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 23. His family would like to honor him with a card shower.