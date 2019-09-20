The family of Robert Broberg would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on Sept. 29, 2019.
Cards may be sent to Bob at P.O. Box 536, Tilden, NE 68781.
The family of LaJean Elwood will be hosting an 80th birthday open house on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Plainview Social Center from 2-4 p.m.
Lee Timperley of Battle Creek will turn 90 years old on Sept, 24, 2019. His family is hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the VFW in Norfolk at 316 W. Braasch Ave. Family and friends are invited to join them.
The family of Florence Carson would like to request a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sept. 20. Cards can be sent to her at Stanton Health Center, P.O. Box 407, Stanton, NE 68779.
Clayton Ellsworth of Norfolk will celebrate his 80th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. His family would like to invite those of you who know and love him as much as they do to participate in a card shower in his honor.
The family of Eveline W. Thompson would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 101st birthday on Sept. 24.
Please help us celebrate Evelyn Herbolsheimer’s 95th birthday on Sept. 25, formerly of Winside. Let’s shower her lots of cards, at the same time welcome her to her new home. Her new address is 1120 N. First St., Apt 6, Norfolk, NE 68701. Requested by her children, Diane (Tom) Rappe of Richfi…
The family of Elaine Geilenkirchen is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on Sept. 21. Her children and their spouses are Dave and Eileen Geilenkirchen of Lindsay, Carol Martin of St. Libory, Ted and Marcia Geilenkirchen of Omaha, Gail and Bob Mattke of Grand Island, Chris and Bet…