Rita Woodard and her family will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house on Saturday, March 21, from 2-5 p.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1102 West Norfolk Ave., Norfolk. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate with us.
In other news
The family of Iona Carstens is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on March 19. Her address is 1701 Riverside Blvd., Apt. 77, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Don Wragge would like to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday. He was born March 22, 1930.
A card shower is being requested in honor of Don Siedschlag’s 90th birthday on March 24.
Happy birthday, Jim Walnofer! This awesome guy is turning 85 on March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day. He was born in 1935 at Battle Creek. At age 4 he moved to his farm, seven miles north of Orchard, where he resides with is wife, Barbara.
Rita Woodard and her family will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house on Saturday, March 21, from 2-5 p.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1102 West Norfolk Ave., Norfolk. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate with us.
The family of Dottie Babcock has requested a card shower for her 90th birthday on March 12. Her family includes her children and their spouses, Clifton (Susan) Babcock, Lorna (Tom) Boggs and James (Sherry) Babcock; along with 13 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.