Rita (Burbach) Isom of Randolph will celebrate her 90th birthday on Wednesday, June 28. An open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. If unable to attend, please send cards to 86353 562 Ave., Randolph, NE 68771. Let your presence be your present.
Rita was born and raised in Hartington and married Roley Isom Jr. and moved to Randolph. She is the parent of Jolene Isom of Chandler, Ariz., Janet Isom of Scottsdale, Ariz., Kelly (Peggy) Isom of Randolph, Mayvonne Stewart of Gilbert, Ariz., Rodney (Joni) Isom of Page, Loren (Bonnie) Isom of Lincoln and Brad (Corrin) Isom of Colorado Springs, Colo.