Rita Cox will celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, April 26. Please join in Rita’s celebration with a card shower — she would love to hear from you.
Cards will reach her at 108 Meadow Land, Norfolk, NE 68701.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
The family of Ruth Alberts would love to shower her with cards in honor of her 80th birthday. She celebrated this achievement on Friday, April 21.
Wishing a very heartfelt happy 80th birthday on Monday, May 1, to Tom Donahue. Tom was a graduate of Holy Family High in Denver and continued his education at Colorado State. He raised his daughter, Renée, and son, Kyle, in Norfolk while being a business man in the autoparts industry and was…