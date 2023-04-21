Rita Cox

Rita Cox will celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, April 26. Please join in Rita’s celebration with a card shower — she would love to hear from you.

Cards will reach her at 108 Meadow Land, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Ruth Alberts

The family of Ruth Alberts would love to shower her with cards in honor of her 80th birthday. She celebrated this achievement on Friday, April 21.

Tom Donahue

Tom Donahue

Wishing a very heartfelt happy 80th birthday on Monday, May 1, to Tom Donahue. Tom was a graduate of Holy Family High in Denver and continued his education at Colorado State. He raised his daughter, Renée, and son, Kyle, in Norfolk while being a business man in the autoparts industry and was…