Richard Woslager

Richard Woslager will turn 80 years old on Dec. 1. Let's help him celebrate with a card shower.

Cards will reach him at 85687 566th Ave., Carroll, NE 68723.

In other news

The family of Ara Hague is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Please send your birthday wishes to the Heritage of Bel-Air, 1203 N. 13th St., Room 504, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Bob Thies will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Tilden library. Come wish Bob a happy birthday and enjoy some live polka music. Please let your presence be your gift.